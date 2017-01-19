Rick Perry Kills Hopes That Yucca Mountain Will Store Nuclear Waste
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Energy, meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry won't store nuclear waste in states where it's unpopular if he's confirmed as energy secretary.
