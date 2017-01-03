Preliminary Data Shows Nevada Traffic Fatalities Increased in 2016
The Nevada Departments of Transportation and Public Safety are reminding motorists of the importance of driving safely after Nevada traffic deaths rose in 2016 over the previous year. Preliminary data shows that 327 traffic fatalities occurred on Nevada roads in 2016, one death more than the previous year.
