Powerful winter storms hammer western U.S.

Heavy snow has closed U.S. Interstate 80 and all major passes over the top of the Sierra Nevada as a wet, winter storm continues to pummel much of the West. The California Highway Patrol closed about a 50-mile stretch of I-80 over Donner Pass Wednesday night between Truckee and Colfax, north and west of Lake Tahoe.

