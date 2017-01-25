Jennifer Kligmann poses during a grand opening "Fi
Jennifer Kligmann poses during a grand opening "First 100" promotion at the Chick-fil-A restaurant at Stephanie Street and Warm Springs Road in Henderson Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The chain will open two restaurants, the first in Nevada, Thursday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan 19
|Ronler
|482
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|Jan 16
|Quirky
|4
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jan 11
|Dont agree
|18
|Trump vs. Nevada
|Dec 27
|Myopinion92556
|1
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC