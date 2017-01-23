Overlooked provision in Nevada ESA ruling opens door for conservative lawsuits
The Nevada Supreme Court's decision to suspend the state's Education Savings Accounts wasn't a complete loss for conservatives. Far from it, in fact.An overlooked section in last year's ruling makes it easier for Nevada taxpayers to sue the government over actions and expenditures of questionable constitutionality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan 19
|Ronler
|482
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|Jan 16
|Quirky
|4
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jan 11
|Dont agree
|18
|Trump vs. Nevada
|Dec 27
|Myopinion92556
|1
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC