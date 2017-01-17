Officials worked hard for Nevadans

Officials worked hard for Nevadans

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

On Dec. 28, President Barack Obama designated the Gold Butte National Monument in Nevada. Thanks to the leadership of President Obama, Sen. Harry Reid and Congresswoman Dina Titus, the people of Nevada are celebrating the protection of the state's piece of the Grand Canyon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o... 14 hr Quirky 4
News Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro... Mon duzitreallymatter 2
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Jan 11 Dont agree 18
News Trump vs. Nevada Dec 27 Myopinion92556 1
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec 24 Solarman 1
Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06) Dec '16 Dellen 481
News Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory Nov '16 Now_What- 17
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,484 • Total comments across all topics: 277,998,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC