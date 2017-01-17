Officials worked hard for Nevadans
On Dec. 28, President Barack Obama designated the Gold Butte National Monument in Nevada. Thanks to the leadership of President Obama, Sen. Harry Reid and Congresswoman Dina Titus, the people of Nevada are celebrating the protection of the state's piece of the Grand Canyon.
