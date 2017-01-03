Northern Nevada braces for winter storm

14 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Blowing snow is creating poor visibility for travelers east and west of Reno as a winter storm makes its way into the Sierra Nevada, where a foot or more of snow is expected around Lake Tahoe by Wednesday night. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Monday for the Sierra's eastern front north of Reno in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

