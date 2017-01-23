Nightly closures set for I-15, US 95 to install digital signs
Starting Wednesday night, motorists can expect several weeks of lane restrictions and ramp closures as crews place foundations and support columns for a series of digital signs that will flash information about accidents and detours, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.The right lane of northbound Interstate 15 will be closed just north of Sunset Road at the railroad bridge from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.The left shoulder onramp connecting southbound I-15 to southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan 19
|Ronler
|482
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|Jan 16
|Quirky
|4
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jan 11
|Dont agree
|18
|Trump vs. Nevada
|Dec 27
|Myopinion92556
|1
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC