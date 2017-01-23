Nightly closures set for I-15, US 95 to install digital signs

Starting Wednesday night, motorists can expect several weeks of lane restrictions and ramp closures as crews place foundations and support columns for a series of digital signs that will flash information about accidents and detours, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.The right lane of northbound Interstate 15 will be closed just north of Sunset Road at the railroad bridge from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.The left shoulder onramp connecting southbound I-15 to southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

