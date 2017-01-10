Nevada's clean air and water will be at risk with Scott Pruitt leading EPA
Over the past few years, Nevada has added thousands of clean energy jobs, ended decades of pollution on the Moapa Band of Paiutes land, and made strides in protecting our precious - and depleting - water resources. President-elect Donald Trump's appointment of Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency threatens this progress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Dont agree
|18
|Trump vs. Nevada
|Dec 27
|Myopinion92556
|1
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|Dellen
|481
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
|Obama presses campaign to elevate Clinton to Wh...
|Nov '16
|The Other White Meat
|48
|Obamas cut new ads targeting black voters
|Nov '16
|Question
|22
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC