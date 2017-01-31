Nevada officials want more money to support parole-eligible inmates

State officials plan to hire probation and parole specialists to work in prisons with inmates who are eligible for parole but stuck behind bars because they lack necessities like a place to live, legislative committees heard Tuesday.The issue came up in presentations from both the Nevada Department of Public Safety and the Nevada Department of Corrections to lawmakers in a pre-session meeting that provided budget overviews. Nevada's criminal justice system has suffered for years from a backlog of parole-eligible inmates who remain in prison because they don't have a plan that qualifies them, often because they don't have a place to live."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.