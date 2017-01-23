Nevada lawmakers gather to begin work on Gov. Sandoval's final budget
A panel of Nevada lawmakers on Tuesday began the months-long process of vetting Brian Sandoval's final budget as governor, a precursor to the beginning of the legislative session that begins Feb. 6.The Legislative Commission's Budget Subcommittee will meet this week and next to get a high-level overview of the $8.1 billion general fund spending plan that includes one new revenue recommended by Sandoval: A 10 percent tax on the retail sale of recreational marijuana.The review gives the lawmakers who will be serving on the Legislature's money committees a head start on the more than 3,000-page budget that covers the 2018-19 fiscal years.
