Nevada Judge Clarifies Order in Challenge to School Choice Program
A Nevada judge has revised a previous order in a legal challenge to the state's voucher-style Education Savings Account program to allow the treasurer's office to continue to accept applications. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that District Judge James Wilson's order more closely aligns a previous injunction with a state Supreme Court decision that found only the program's funding source unconstitutional.
