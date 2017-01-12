Nevada Judge Clarifies Order in Chall...

Nevada Judge Clarifies Order in Challenge to School Choice Program

Read more: KTVN Reno

A Nevada judge has revised a previous order in a legal challenge to the state's voucher-style Education Savings Account program to allow the treasurer's office to continue to accept applications. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that District Judge James Wilson's order more closely aligns a previous injunction with a state Supreme Court decision that found only the program's funding source unconstitutional.

