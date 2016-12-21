Nevada has a chance to set an example...

Nevada has a chance to set an example for the nation

The 2016 election created anxiety among many Americans, but Nevadans have reason to be hopeful about state politics as 2017 gets underway. With a moderate Republican governor and Democratic majorities in both chambers of the Legislature, Nevada is poised to stand its ground against a wave of anti-immigrant and anti-refugee sentiment that arose during the presidential campaign and is now rolling across several states.

