Nevada Gun Control Zealots Furious At...

Nevada Gun Control Zealots Furious At Legal Roadblock

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: American Handgunner

That's how the Washington Times portrayed the status of a new "universal background check" law passed by Nevada voters in November, with just one tiny little problem. According to Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, and the FBI, the law as written is essentially unenforceable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Handgunner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Wed Dont agree 18
News Trump vs. Nevada Dec 27 Myopinion92556 1
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec 24 Solarman 1
Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06) Dec '16 Dellen 481
News Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory Nov '16 Now_What- 17
News Obama presses campaign to elevate Clinton to Wh... Nov '16 The Other White Meat 48
News Obamas cut new ads targeting black voters Nov '16 Question 22
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,241 • Total comments across all topics: 277,875,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC