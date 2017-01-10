Nevada ARES Standing Down as Flood Th...

Nevada ARES Standing Down as Flood Threat Abates

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: QST

Amateur Radio Emergency Service volunteers and emergency operations centers in Nevada are now standing down as the threat of additional widespread flooding damage diminishes. Over the weekend, ARES members in Nevada stood ready to support the disaster response effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) 9 hr Dont agree 18
News Trump vs. Nevada Dec 27 Myopinion92556 1
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec 24 Solarman 1
Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06) Dec '16 Dellen 481
News Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory Nov '16 Now_What- 17
News Obama presses campaign to elevate Clinton to Wh... Nov '16 The Other White Meat 48
News Obamas cut new ads targeting black voters Nov '16 Question 22
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,888 • Total comments across all topics: 277,829,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC