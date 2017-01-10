Nevada ARES Standing Down as Flood Threat Abates
Amateur Radio Emergency Service volunteers and emergency operations centers in Nevada are now standing down as the threat of additional widespread flooding damage diminishes. Over the weekend, ARES members in Nevada stood ready to support the disaster response effort.
