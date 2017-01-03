NDOT Reopens SR 207 Kingsbury Grade That Was Closed Due to Sinkhole
UPDATE: The Nevada Department of Transportation says they have reopened Kingsbury Grade Friday evening following repairs to an eroding drainage pipe underneath the roadway. The Carson Valley side of the road will temporarily close again in spring or summer for finishing roadway drainage repairs.
