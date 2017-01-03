NDOT: Nevada traffic fatalities rise in 2016

NDOT says preliminary data shows that 327 traffic fatalities occurred on Nevada roads in 2016 -- one death more than in 2015. What's more, the number of deaths on Nevada roads increased by 30 from 2015 to 2016, NDOT says, noting that the total year-end traffic deaths may be adjusted based on ongoing traffic crashing investigations.

