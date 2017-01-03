NDOT Closes SR 207 Kingsbury Grade Due to Sinkhole
The Nevada Department of Transportation says they have temporarily closed a portion of State Route 207 due to a sinkhole created by an eroding drainage pipe underneath the roadway. For traffic safety, NDOT says as weather will play a factor in repairs, no time frame is set for the completion of roadway repairs, but they expect the road to remain closed for the upcoming weeks.
