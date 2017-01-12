Nationa s first Latina senator: GOP c...

Nationa s first Latina senator: GOP congressmana s claims of Mexican election influence are a imm...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto participates in a reenacted swearing-in with Vice President Biden in the Old Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 3. The nation's first Latina senator calls a GOP congressman's claims of Mexican influence on the U.S. elections "pathetic" and "immature." Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto , who is of Mexican descent and took office last week, dismissed Rep. Michael K. Conaway's comparison of Mexican entertainers who campaigned for Democratic candidates as "foreign influence," similar to the email hacking that intelligence agencies say was guided by the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Jan 11 Dont agree 18
News Trump vs. Nevada Dec 27 Myopinion92556 1
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec 24 Solarman 1
Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06) Dec '16 Dellen 481
News Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory Nov '16 Now_What- 17
News Obama presses campaign to elevate Clinton to Wh... Nov '16 The Other White Meat 48
News Obamas cut new ads targeting black voters Nov '16 Question 22
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,545 • Total comments across all topics: 277,893,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC