Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto participates in a reenacted swearing-in with Vice President Biden in the Old Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 3. The nation's first Latina senator calls a GOP congressman's claims of Mexican influence on the U.S. elections "pathetic" and "immature." Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto , who is of Mexican descent and took office last week, dismissed Rep. Michael K. Conaway's comparison of Mexican entertainers who campaigned for Democratic candidates as "foreign influence," similar to the email hacking that intelligence agencies say was guided by the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
