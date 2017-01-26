Murder case against Brandy Stutzman, facing death penalty, goes to jury
Brandy Stutzman, middle, enters the courtroom during closing arguments in her death penalty murder trial on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Regional Justice Center, in Las Vegas. Stutzman is charged with murdering her husband Joe Stutzman, and would be the only woman currently on death row in Nevada if found guilty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15)
|Sat
|Benefactor
|2
|Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote...
|Jan 26
|One pissed chick
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan 19
|Ronler
|482
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|Jan 16
|Quirky
|4
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jan 11
|Dont agree
|18
|Trump vs. Nevada
|Dec '16
|Myopinion92556
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC