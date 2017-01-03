Muller Lane in Carson Valley Closed for Sewer Line Repairs
Nevada Department of Transportation says that Muller Lane is temporarily closed between U.S. 395 and State Route 206 in the Carson Valley. NDOT says the road is closed for repairs to a Douglas County Sewer Improvement District effluent line.
