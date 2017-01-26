Movie review: McConaughey is worth his weight in 'Gold'
From director Stephen Gaghan , “Gold” tells the “inspired by true events” story of a down-on-his-luck guy who literally has a whiskey-fueled dream about finding gold in the jungle of Southeast Asia. He wakes up, hocks the watch he bought his girlfriend and buys a one-way ticket to Indonesia to make it all happen - against all odds, of course.
