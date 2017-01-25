Michele Fiore files to run for Las Vegas City Council

Michele Fiore, a candidate for Congressional District 3, speaks during a town hall meeting sponsored by the Southern Hills Republican Women's Club at Buckman's Grille in Henderson Tuesday, April 26, 2016. Former Nevada Assemblywoman and gun rights advocate Michele Fiore said she filed today to run for Las Vegas City Council, citing the need for a voice "that is reflective of the values and principles" of residents in Ward 6. Fiore will be vying for a seat left vacant by term-limited Mayor Pro Tempore Steve Ross, who has served on the council for the past 12 years.

