Letter asks state leaders to iron out issues with gun background check law
Proponents of Nevada's embattled law extending firearm background checks are asking state leaders to iron out the issues with the measure blocked from going into effect Sunday. Elaine Wynn and Jan Jones Blackhurst co-authored letters to Gov. Brian Sandoval and Attorney General Adam Laxalt this week to demand the Republican leaders take action to implement the measure.
