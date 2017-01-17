Laxalt has $1.5M in campaign cash for possible governor bid
In this Aug. 15, 2015, file photo, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt gives the welcoming remarks at the Inaugural Basque Fry at the Inaugural Basque Fry at Corley Ranch in Gardnerville, Nev. Laxalt, one of the leading Nevada Republicans considering running for governor next year, is showing off a sizable campaign war chest nearly two years before the 2018 election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|22 hr
|Quirky
|4
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Mon
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jan 11
|Dont agree
|18
|Trump vs. Nevada
|Dec 27
|Myopinion92556
|1
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|Dellen
|481
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC