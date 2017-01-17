Laxalt has $1.5M in campaign cash for...

Laxalt has $1.5M in campaign cash for possible governor bid

In this Aug. 15, 2015, file photo, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt gives the welcoming remarks at the Inaugural Basque Fry at the Inaugural Basque Fry at Corley Ranch in Gardnerville, Nev. Laxalt, one of the leading Nevada Republicans considering running for governor next year, is showing off a sizable campaign war chest nearly two years before the 2018 election.

