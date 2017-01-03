Laboratory and Economic Evaluations o...

Laboratory and Economic Evaluations of Thin Lift Asphalt Overlay for Pavement Preservation

The overall objective of this study was to assess the use of locally available materials in Nevada for the development of two durable fine-graded thin lift hot-mix asphalt overlay mixtures for pavement preservation. The investigation considered establishing two mix designs using typical local materials for the northern and southern part of the state.

