Laboratory and Economic Evaluations of Thin Lift Asphalt Overlay for Pavement Preservation
The overall objective of this study was to assess the use of locally available materials in Nevada for the development of two durable fine-graded thin lift hot-mix asphalt overlay mixtures for pavement preservation. The investigation considered establishing two mix designs using typical local materials for the northern and southern part of the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ASTM Standardization News.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs. Nevada
|Dec 27
|Myopinion92556
|1
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Dec 7
|Dellen
|481
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Angela Collins
|17
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
|Obama presses campaign to elevate Clinton to Wh...
|Nov '16
|The Other White Meat
|48
|Obamas cut new ads targeting black voters
|Nov '16
|Question
|22
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC