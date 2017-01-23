Kraft would not like editorial line
It is unfortunate that the Sun's gun background-check editorial refers to "NRA Kool-Aid." A third of those who died at Jonestown were minors, and it is believed that most others who died were forced to drink the poison or were unwitting victims.
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan 19
|Ronler
|482
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|Jan 16
|Quirky
|4
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jan 11
|Dont agree
|18
|Trump vs. Nevada
|Dec 27
|Myopinion92556
|1
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
