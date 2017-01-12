Judge clarifies order allowing state treasurer to accept ESA applications
Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, listens to oral arguments involving school choice Friday, July 29, 2016, in front of Nevada Supreme Court. Follow @jeffscheid Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, second from right, listens to oral arguments involving school choice Friday, July 29, 2016, in front of Nevada Supreme Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|11 hr
|Le Jimbo
|3
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|12 hr
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jan 11
|Dont agree
|18
|Trump vs. Nevada
|Dec 27
|Myopinion92556
|1
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|Dellen
|481
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC