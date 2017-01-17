How Nevada Taxpayers Could Wind Up On The Hook For $120 Million In The Faraday Future Deal

In December, amid mounting concerns about the viability of the electric-car startup Faraday Future , Nevada's governor and the mayor of the city of North Las Vegas slammed the car company's naysayers , saying taxpayers in the state are "fully-protected" from the potential ramifications a $335 million incentive deal for FF if it failed to spend $1 billion to construct a factory in North Las Vegas. The pair perhaps forgot to add a caveat: citizens are protected, but only for now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.