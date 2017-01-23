Hoover Dam bypass bridge inspection will prompt lane restrictions, sidewalk closures

The Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge will be inspected next week, prompting traffic lane restrictions and the closure of sidewalks along the arched span near Boulder City.Crews will examine the bridge from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia said.The bridge opened to traffic in October 2010, connecting Nevada and Arizona over the Colorado River. Although the bridge is fairly new, all structures overseen by NDOT must undergo thorough assessments at least once every two years to determine durability and whether repairs are needed, Illia said.The inspection will start with sidewalk closures on the Arizona side of the bridge.

