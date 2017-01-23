Gov. Sandoval Looks to Expedite Nevada Parole Process
Gov. Brian Sandoval wants to avoid building a new prison to reduce overcrowding in Nevada's correctional system by speeding up the process for releasing as many as 400 inmates eligible for parole. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the plans outlined in Sandoval's budget were discussed during a briefing last week.
