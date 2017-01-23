Family friend defends keeping McCarra...

Family friend defends keeping McCarran statue in Washington

7 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

A Nevada man who was a teenager when he saw U.S. Sen. Pat McCarran die from a heart attack after a 1954 speech is speaking out against a push by three U.S. House members to remove his statute from the U.S. Capitol because of his racist reputation. He was 14 when he sat with his mother to hear the senator speak at the Civic Center in Hawthorne, where he collapsed and died age 78 moments after speaking.

