ESA controversy in Nevada reflects conflict of values

Shannon Churchwell, who supports the Education Savings Account program, talks with her sons Rashan, 8, left, and Randon, 5, at her home in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. @chitosephoto Randy Benson, who supports the Education Savings Account program, watches his sons Rashan, 8, left, and Randon, 5, at his home in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.