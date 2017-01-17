Electric buses to test autonomous dri...

Electric buses to test autonomous driving technology in Nevada

The Reno-Gazette Journal reports that Regional Transportation Commission electric buses will be equipped with technology to collect data on pedestrians, bikers, vehicles and traffic lights. Commission Director of Public Transportation and Operations David Jickling said the possibility of autonomous buses is the goal of developing safety features in collaboration with the University of Nevada, Reno and others.

