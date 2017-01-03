Defendant in Cliven Bundy case wants ...

Defendant in Cliven Bundy case wants jury to visit site of 2014 standoff

One of the 17 defendants in the Cliven Bundy case wants a federal jury to visit the spot where the armed standoff unfolded in 2014 between supporters of the Nevada rancher and federal agents who impounded his cattle. The request appears in a motion filed last week by defense attorney Jess Marchese, who represents Eric Parker.

