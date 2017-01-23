Creation of Tule Springs State Park w...

Creation of Tule Springs State Park will highlight prehistoric relics

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

UNLV Geology Professor Stephen Rowland talks at Tule Springs State Park on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, where 20,000 year old animal fossils were found in 2011, in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye The Walker River State Recreation Area will add more than 12,000 acres to NevadaO3 state parks with land donated from the Walker Basin Restoration Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06) Jan 19 Ronler 482
News 3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o... Jan 16 Quirky 4
News Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro... Jan 16 duzitreallymatter 2
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Jan 11 Dont agree 18
News Trump vs. Nevada Dec 27 Myopinion92556 1
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec 24 Solarman 1
News Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory Nov '16 Now_What- 17
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,684 • Total comments across all topics: 278,214,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC