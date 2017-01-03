Crackdown on speeders aimed at reducing traffic deaths
Lead-footed drivers beware: Southern Nevada law enforcement agencies will be stepping up efforts to catch speeders over the next several weeks, according to Henderson Police. The statewide program is aimed at reducing traffic fatalities, about 30 percent of which are the result of speeding, police said.
