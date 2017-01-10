Could Ohio State's loss be Penn State's gain? Lions are now in the mix for a 4-star WR that decom...
Cleveland.com reports that Tyjon Lindsey's decision to decommit from the Buckeyes was abrupt, and it appears that it was, but no matter, the Lions wasted no time offering the 5-foot-9, 161-pound four-star wide receiver, doing so on Wednesday night, roughly 24 hours after he backed away from his Buckeyes pledge. The Las Vegas, Nev., Bishop Gorman class of 2017 talent is the No.
