COMMENTARY: Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt urges Congress to confirm Scott Pruitt as EPA chief

As President-elect Donald Trump continues to select highly-qualified men and women to serve in his administration, I applaud his choice of my colleague, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. Mr. Pruitt understands first-hand the real world consequences of the EPA's unconstitutional overreach and, because of this, is uniquely qualified to lead the agency and restore it to its original, lawful mission.

