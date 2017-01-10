California cities, counties survey da...

California cities, counties survey damage from heavy storms

County and state officials say it's too soon to peg a damage estimate from days of stormy weather that turned streets into rivers and living rooms into swimming pools in Northern California. Crews used the dry weather Friday to clean debris and assess damage from back-to-back systems fueled by an "atmospheric river" that delivered the heaviest rain in a decade to parts of Northern California and Nevada.

