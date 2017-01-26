Bill would pave way for driverless ca...

Bill would pave way for driverless car fleets in Nevada

Nevada is one step closer to seeing autonomous vehicles on its roads.The Governor's Office of Economic Development has a bill drafted for the 2017 legislative session that will pave the way for driverless taxicabs, driverless drone cabs and driverless ride-sharing vehicles.Or, as Steve Hill, director of the economic development office, put it: driverless anything." We want to stay on the cutting edge of the autonomous industry," Hill said.The bill, AB69, would update existing laws that allow for the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles for commercial and personal uses across the state.

