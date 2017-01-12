Big Bus tour operator moves closer to...

Big Bus tour operator moves closer to sharing Las Vegas Strip and Downtown stops

Friday

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada's board of directors agreed to negotiate a six-month trial contract that would allow the Big Bus private tour company to share four stops with the popular Deuce and Strip & Downtown Express routes.

Start the conversation

