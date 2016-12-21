Attorney General's Office: Government can't charge for copies of minutes
Governments can't charge the public for copies of minutes and audio recordings of meetings, the state Attorney General's Office says. The office, in a legal opinion, found the Ely City Council violated Nevada's Open Meeting Law when it charged Linda Davies for copies of minutes and audio recordings of the council's meeting.
