Application deadline set for 2 Clark County judicial openings
The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection will accept applications for two Clark County seats until Feb. 24, according to a Monday news release.Candidates for Departments 10 and 18 in Clark County District Court must be Nevada attorneys with at least 10 years of legal experience, including two years in the state.The openings occurred after David Barker and Jessie Walsh retired before their terms expired.Applications may be found on the Nevada Supreme Court website and must be submitted to the Administrative Office of the Courts in Carson City.
