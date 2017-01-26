American Heart Association Announces ...

American Heart Association Announces Go Red Day for Women

The American Heart Association of Northern Nevada announced that Friday, February 3 is National Go Red Day when northern Nevadans are encouraged to wear red to highlight the danger of heart disease for women. Along with Go Red Day , the Northern Nevada Chapter of the American Heart Association will be hosting the 13th Annual Go Red for Women Luncheon.

