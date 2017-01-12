3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out of US Capitol
Three Democratic congressional representatives are asking state lawmakers to act to remove a statue of former Nevada senator from the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall, alleging that he left a "legacy of racism, anti-Semitism, and xenophobia."
#1 19 hrs ago
Everything isnt about racism.This is getting out of hand .You cant erase history.Not that Ireally care about Mccaron.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,550
Paris
#5 12 hrs ago
Liberals are using race to keep the country divided and the ones that didn't vote for Trump on the Plantation. People like Lewis should resign in shame for trashing his oath of office.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,550
Paris
#6 12 hrs ago
Is Senator Byrds statue there, or Teddy Kennedy that killed a girl.........How about Hillary's .........this could get fun.
