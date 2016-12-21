Trump vs. Nevada
The departure of President Obama and Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid from D.C. will likely create some uncomfortable situations for Nevada politicians - particularly Republicans. At a panel discussion in a D.C. hotel last week, nuclear power lobbyist Scott Segal said, "I do think this [Trump] administration is going to be very helpful to the nuclear sector, and I think [will help with] some of the challenges in nuclear, including coming up with a solution for waste, revisiting Yucca, and other issues as well."
