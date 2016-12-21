SOS Answered For Kids With Incarcerated Parents
SOS Radio 90.5/Las Vegas doesn't want any child to feel left out this Christmas. The station partnered with Hope for Prisoners to create 17 personal living room areas for 17 families to eat and open gifts from their incarcerated parent.
