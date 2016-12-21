Rooftop solar will make modest comeba...

Rooftop solar will make modest comeback in northern Nevada

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Exactly a year after a controversial rate hike dramatically hampered the number of new rooftop solar installations, Nevada utility regulators voted Thursday to allow about 1,200 customers to install solar systems and get older, more favorable rates when they sell back excess electricity. The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada voted unanimously to allow a small portion of northern Nevada residents to sign up for the attractive rates over the next three years.

