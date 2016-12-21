Remote Nevada quakes could have been a disaster
A trio of significant earthquakes that struck a remote part of western Nevada early Wednesday were big enough to cause as much as $1 billion in damage if they had been centred beneath a big city, a leading expert said Wednesday. The first of two magnitude-5.7 quakes that began shortly after midnight and a third that registered 5.5 resulted in no injuries or reports of significant damage.
